Moises Caicedo’s new agent situation will be solved in a few days which could affect his future, with Chelsea and Liverpool still following.

Caicedo has had an excellent season with Brighton and was impressive during the World Cup with Ecuador. Brighton’s recruitment model relies on them buying low and selling high, and Caicedo could be the next on their list to bring in an immense amount of profit.

Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, has addressed the Caicedo situation with his new agents and interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

“Chelsea and Liverpool have always been following Moises Caicedo. Now his new agent’s situation will be clarified in a matter of days. It will be an important step to understand more on his future.”

Caicedo bringing in a new agent could be what it takes for him to secure a big move over the next two transfer windows.

Brighton won’t want to lose a key player during the January window, but a summer move could be possible. With clubs the size of Chelsea and Liverpool still interested in Caicedo, he could be tempted with a move to a bigger club, and potentially linking up with his former manager Graham Potter who gave him his first opportunity in England.