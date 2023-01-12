Exclusive: Why Man Utd & Arsenal snubbed Chelsea signing, Kane future + more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello everyone, and welcome to Thursday’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this ad-free and straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini: “We are in talks to extend Leao contract. We will try to get it done, it seems we’re now on the same page. It seems he wants to stay.”

“We want to try to get it sealed as soon as possible, we are on it discussing with Rafa.”

“We are gonna complete the new deal of Ismael Bennacer in the next 24-36 hours.”

AC Milan have scheduled talks with Real Madrid in order to discuss the permanent move of Brahim Diaz. It’s one of the priorities alongside Leao & Giroud new deals.

Milan have a buy option in June for around €22m fee, Real have a buy-back clause for €27m.

Aston Villa

Alex Moreno has just signed as a new Aston Villa player. Deal completed by the agent Pini Zahavi, now also finally officially and confirmed.

Matteo Guendouzi is appreciated by Villa but are yet to submit an official proposal.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Wolves for Felipe. Next step of the domino effect would be for Atleti to sign Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester City. Atletico have also asked for Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “We are happy with the squad. In principle, there will be no changes. There has been no meeting.”

“Depay? We do not know anything. We will see what happens. I told the board that I’d be happy if the squad remains as it is.”

Benfica

Andreas Schjelderup to Benfica, here we go and confirmed. Big move for the Norwegian talent for a €10m fee plus add-ons.

Contract until June 2028 as expected, medical this week. Benfica anticipated English clubs on this gem born in 2004.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke on Youssoufa Moukoko’s deal expiring in June: “If the ideas of both sides are not on the same page, Youssufa won’t continue with us — this is ultimate stage. This could happen but… of course, we hope that Moukoko stays with us.”

Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement to loan out Jayden Braaf to Hellas Verona until the end of the season. Done deal, confirmed.

Jude Bellingham is Real Madrid’s top priority target – if they only have £100m or so to spend, they’ll spend it on him rather than Harry Kane or Kylian Mbappe, says Ben Jacobs.

Bournemouth

Emiliano Marcondes is now set to leave Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season, joining FC Nordsjælland.

Chelsea

Joao Felix has officially signed on loan with Chelsea. Felix has extended his contract at Atletico Madrid before being sent out on loan. No buy option.

Manchester United and Arsenal didn’t make a move for Felix in the end as they didn’t want to pay the loan fee. Joao can be really versatile in attacking position’s, so we will see the impact he has in training.

Considering his relationship with Diego Simeone, accepting to join Chelsea was the best decision for the player.

Graham Potter: “I’ve been in regular dialogue with the owners and they’ve been really supportive, fantastic. We speak on a regular basis, two/three times a week.”

“Chelsea is probably the hardest job in football, you’ve to take responsibility.”

Signing Felix won’t change Chelsea’s transfer plans as negotiations will continue for Marcus Thuram. Again, Christopher Nkunku is a done deal, 100%. Nkunku will be a Chelsea player in June.

Felix: “Being here at Chelsea feels amazing, I’m very happy and I’ll bring my happiness of the game onto the pitch. Playing with happiness is what I’m about… so I like to get on the ball and I want to make all the fans enjoy my football while helping the team.”

Understand Chelsea have reached an agreement to extend talented striker Ronnie Stutter’s contract until June 2026. New three-and-a-half-year pro deal in place for Stutter after turning 18.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can’t play for any club other than Chelsea and Barcelona this season due to FIFA rules. 100% confirmed. Been told Barcelona would love the idea to bring Aubameyang back, but only if it’s a free transfer and only if Memphis Depay leaves.

Potter on Felix: “João Félix, great one. He’s been training regularly, had game time so physically he can go in. There’s a little unknown with the adaptation period.”

“He’s a confident player who can impose himself, make the difference.”

Everton

Arnaut Danjuma wants a move back to the Premier League. He will discuss the possibility with Villarreal over the next few days. Everton are really interested. Danjuma and Anthony Elanga are on their list.

Nottingham Forest are also informed but there could also be other clubs. It’s an open race.

Manchester City

I haven’t heard anything regarding negotiations for Jack Grealish on player or club side. It’s January, so it’s too early to think about summer moves.

City keep protecting him in public and private statements.

Manchester United

Wout Weghorst didn’t train with Besiktas yesterday to avoid injury – and he’s now on his way to Manchester United after a full agreement was reached.

Erik ten Hag: “I see a future in Facundo Pellistri, it’s very clear that he’s progressing. I was also happy with him in the World Cup. Well done, keep going.”

Moises Caicedo

Chelsea and Liverpool have always been following Moises Caicedo. Now his new agent’s situation will be clarified in a matter of days. It will be an important step to understand more on his future.

Liverpool are insisting on Jude Bellingham every day for the summer in the race with Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Nottingham Forest

Palmeiras have still not accepted the conditions of Nottingham Forest’s bid for Danilo. Negotiations continue but it’s not done yet. AS Monaco remain in the race, pushing again.

Talks will take place in order to decide Danilo’s future.

Southampton

Southampton will appoint Jason Wilcox as new Director of Football. Agreement sealed and confirmed, will be official soon. Compensation agreed with Man City. Wilcox will continue to work on succession planning for City Academy for the longer term.

Steven Gerrard

There has been an approach from the Polish national team to Steven Gerrard. At the moment, it’s not advanced and it hasn’t changed yet. One to follow in the next days or weeks. No clubs are in talks with Gerrard as of now, we’ll see in the future.

Tottenham

Real Madrid are not working on Harry Kane as things stand. We know Bayern Munich appreciate him but at the moment there’s been no contact with Tottenham.

I’m sure Antonio Conte’s future will be crucial to understand Kane’s future too and how conversations on his new deal will go.

Pedro Porro is Tottenham’s priority as a new right-back. Spurs are now in contact with Sporting via intermediaries to discuss and find a way for January move.

Sporting have been clear, €45m clause or Porro will stay.

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Tottenham are calm about the Kane situation and believe they can convince him to sign a new deal.