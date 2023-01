Michail Antonio could make a surprise move to relegation-threatened Wolves in January, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

The former Aston Villa striker noted that Antonio will take on a more important role at Wolves because he ‘rarely starts’ for West Ham team right now.

Even though West Ham and Wolves are only one point apart in the Premier League standings, the Midlands are eager to improve their poor attack. “The only reason I can see it happening is that he’s gone from main man at West Ham to now he rarely starts,” said Agbonlahor.

“He might think to himself ‘I am going to be the main man at Wolves, why not?!’. He’s at that age now, isn’t he?! What is he, 31, Antonio? So, it’s the right time for him to try and move.”