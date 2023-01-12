Gabby Agbonlahor has a go at Jurgen Klopp and believes he has rattled Liverpool boss

Jurgen Klopp and Gabby Agbonlahor do not have the best of relationships but the talkSPORT pundit now believes he has rattled the Liverpool boss.

The drama surrounding the pair began in August when Klopp was not happy about the former footballer’s comment about Man United following the Red Devils’ 4-0 defeat away to Brentford.

Speaking about this, Klopp said via Sky Sports: “It was obviously not a nice week for United after the Brentford game. We forget in these moments how good Brentford are. It [the reaction to it] was that bad, I drove home after watching the first half here [at the training ground] and I listened to talkSPORT and Gabby [Agbonlahor].

“He lost against us 6-0 in my first year, so I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch then – but what he said about Man Utd in that show, I was close to calling in and telling him: ‘You forgot completely that you were a player'”.

Agbonlahor now believes he has somehow rattled Klopp following Liverpool’s terrible start to the season.

Gabby Agbonlahor has a go at Liverpool and Klopp

Speaking about Liverpool and Klopp on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said: “Klopp only knew my first name, not my second name.

“He knew, it is that way of saying like ‘don’t know who he is, what’s his name Gabby, Gabby what?’

“Ever since, 16 points behind Arsenal now, it has not been a mentality monster season has it for Liverpool.

“He [Klopp] has been rattled and this season Liverpool have not been the same as they should be.

When asked if he has rattled Jurgen Klopp, Agbonlahor smiled and replied: “Yeah”.