Video: Chelsea’s awful luck continues as Joao Felix is shown a red card on his debut

Joao Felix has been deservedly sent off on his Chelsea debut against Fulham tonight.

The Blues’ luck just goes from bad to worse, with the club’s new signing performing pretty well until this moment of madness…

That's a horror tackle ? João Félix is shown a straight red on his Chelsea debut… pic.twitter.com/jn3MKtoHwn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 12, 2023

Chelsea are currently level at 1-1 with Fulham, but the lift they’ll have had from their equaliser will have been short-lived as they’ll now have to play the rest of the game with just ten men.

Felix looked a promising signing on loan from Atletico Madrid but it will be a little while before we see him back on the pitch again for Chelsea.