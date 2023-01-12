Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Angers midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

The 22-year-old was outstanding for Morocco during the recently concluded World Cup and he was a key player for the Atlas Lions as they made their way to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Ounahi showed his technical ability and flair in the middle of the park for his country and he could be a superb acquisition for Leeds.

The Premier League side are currently flirting with relegation and they could certainly use reinforcements. The addition of Ounahi would add a new dimension to their midfield. The 22-year-old would add some much-needed creativity to the side and his relentless work ethic without the ball will help them defensively.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that the arrival of the Moroccan international would certainly excite Leeds United fans and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League outfit can agree on a deal with the French outfit before the January window closes.

He said: “Jesse Marsch likes to play on the front foot and have energetic players in pressing, and also likes to play attacking football. “I think he’d be somebody who would really excite Leeds fans if they were to get him.”

Ounahi has been linked with other European clubs as well and the player might be keen on joining a club capable of challenging for trophies rather than heading to Elland Road right now.