Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for the German club this season and he has 8 goals and 4 assists to his name across all competitions. The French winger Is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him.

Newcastle are looking to improve their attacking department with the signing of the Bundesliga winger and journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that it would be a statement signing for the Premier League club if they managed to pull it off.

He said: “If Newcastle were able to land Moussa Diaby, I think it’d be a big statement to the rest of Europe that they are competing for the top players across Europe.

“Obviously, they’ve had great success so far under Eddie Howe, it’s going so well in the Premier League, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. They’ve done their transfer business really smartly, so far as well.”

The Magpies have Allan Saint-Maximin at their disposal but the 25-year-old has been largely inconsistent since his move to the Premier League club. Saint-Maximin remains a top-quality player on his day but he needs to iron out his consistency issues in order to truly achieve his potential.

Diaby, on the other hand, has been putting on impressive displays week in and week out in Germany and he could transform Newcastle in the final third with his goal-scoring ability, pace, and flair.