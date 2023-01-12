Video: Kalidou Koulibaly scrambles home important equaliser for Chelsea vs Fulham

Kalidou Koulibaly has bundled home an equaliser for Chelsea against Fulham this evening.

Watch below as the Senegal international manages to steer the ball over the line after something of a scramble in the penalty area following a free-kick off the woodwork from Mason Mount…

Koulibaly hasn’t been the most solid performer at the back for Chelsea, but he’s contributed something going forward with a surprise goal here.

Fulham scored through ex-Blue Willian earlier in the game, but it’s now 1-1 and that should make for an intriguing end to the match.

