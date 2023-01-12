Leeds United will make the signing of Georginio Rutter official soon, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that it’s a club-record transfer that could potentially go as high as £40million.

The Leeds board are big admirers of Rutter and decided it was worth making this big investment in the 20-year-old, who is set for a medical ahead of completing his move to Elland Road.

Rutter shone during his time at Hoffenheim, and Romano also says there were other Premier League clubs interested in the young Frenchman, as well as other teams in the Bundesliga.

“Georginio Rutter is in Leeds with his agent ahead of medical tests, with the deal to be made official soon,” Romano said.

“Leeds will pay a club-record £28m plus add-ons up to £40m. Leeds decided to go strong on Rutter deal because they consider him a top talent. Many clubs wanted him, but president Radrizzani decided to go strong on him.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Liverpool asked to be kept informed about star who’s signed new deal with future €50m release clause “Worse than United under Woodward” – Journalist slams Todd Boehly’s amateur running of Chelsea Aubameyang spotted laughing with former Arsenal teammate after Chelsea defeat as potential exit on the cards

“There were other Premier League and Bundesliga clubs also interested.”

Still, it looks like this is almost done for Leeds, with Jesse Marsch sure to be delighted to be able to add this exciting talent to his squad for the second half of the season.

Leeds only narrowly survived in the Premier League last term, and could be dragged into another relegation battle this year unless they improve in the coming weeks and months, but an ambitious signing like this should help.