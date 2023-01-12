Agbonlahor says £50m star could be heading back to Leeds United

Gabriel Agbonlahor has suggested that he could see failed Manchester City summer signing Kalvin Phillips heading back to Leeds United.

The pundit has laid into the England international after his poor start to life at Man City, suggesting it looks like he’s playing himself into a return to Elland Road.

“I just feel that Kalvin Phillips is in danger of being on a coach back to Leeds,” Agbonlahor said.

“He’s had his injury problems, he has had his weight problems. Last night was the perfect game for him to start and show what he is about.

“Show what he is about. Poor Rodri can’t catch a break.

“He would’ve been thinking he would be getting a nice rest. 63 minutes, he had to come on because was Phillips was that bad.

“Couldn’t do anything right – he is in big danger.”

