Leeds star wants immediate exit to join his former club

Leeds United flop Junior Firpo is reportedly keen to leave the club in order to return to his former side Real Betis.

Reports state Firpo and Leeds seem to be on the same page about this, with the 26-year-old looking likely to be offered the chance to leave Elland Road very soon.

However, at the moment one issue is that Real Betis cannot afford Firpo’s wages, so it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached, or if someone else will join the running for his signature.

Firpo showed promise as a youngster at Betis and Barcelona, but he just hasn’t lived up to expectations during his time in the Premier League.

Jesse Marsch could do without losing players this January after a difficult summer, but Firpo could probably be easily replaced with a more reliable option at full-back.