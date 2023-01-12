Saudi Arabian club could make Lionel Messi transfer bid with salary even higher than Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Kaveh Solhekol has an intriguing update on the future of Lionel Messi, stating that he could possibly be given an offer to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

The Sky Sports News reporter also mentions Paris Saint-Germain as being optimistic about renewing Messi’s contract, while he adds that there could also be interest from MLS side Inter Miami.

Still, Messi could also be the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia, with Solhekol claiming Al Hilal are looking into whether it would be possible to sign Messi.

See below as the reporter explains the crazy money that Al Hilal could be ready to offer to Messi…

He says Messi could earn a staggering £245million a year, which would be significantly more than the £175m Ronaldo is paid at Al Nassr.

It remains to be seen if the Argentina international will really make this move after shining at the World Cup and looking like a player who still has plenty to offer in Europe.

