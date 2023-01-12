Liverpool rocked by yet another injury worry ahead of Brighton game

Liverpool have reportedly been rocked by yet another injury in this hugely frustrating season at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez is the latest struggling with fitness ahead of the Reds’ game against Brighton this weekend, with the Telegraph reporting that he’s not been training.

This means the Uruguay international is now alongside Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz as other major absentees in the Liverpool squad at the moment.

It remains to be seen if this latest blow is too serious, however, with some sources supposedly confident it’s not a serious injury and shouldn’t keep Nunez out for too long, according to the Telegraph.

Nunez hasn’t been entirely convincing since joining Liverpool from Benfica in the summer, but it’s only his first season in the Premier League and he remains relatively young and inexperienced.

Fans will hope this injury setback doesn’t affect the progress Nunez has seemed to make in some recent matches.