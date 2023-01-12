Liverpool rocked by yet another injury worry ahead of Brighton game

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly been rocked by yet another injury in this hugely frustrating season at Anfield.

Darwin Nunez is the latest struggling with fitness ahead of the Reds’ game against Brighton this weekend, with the Telegraph reporting that he’s not been training.

This means the Uruguay international is now alongside Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz as other major absentees in the Liverpool squad at the moment.

It remains to be seen if this latest blow is too serious, however, with some sources supposedly confident it’s not a serious injury and shouldn’t keep Nunez out for too long, according to the Telegraph.

More Stories / Latest News
Piers Morgan reveals the moment he changed his mind about Mikel Arteta as Arsenal manager
PSG owners considering Leeds United investment
Danny Murphy tips Newcastle to sign £85m Premier League flop

Nunez hasn’t been entirely convincing since joining Liverpool from Benfica in the summer, but it’s only his first season in the Premier League and he remains relatively young and inexperienced.

Fans will hope this injury setback doesn’t affect the progress Nunez has seemed to make in some recent matches.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.