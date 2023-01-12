Liverpool advised to beat Chelsea to “perfect signing” of South American star

Liverpool have been advised that Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo could be the perfect signing to strengthen in that area of their squad.

It’s been a difficult season for the Reds, who look in need of upgrades on the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and James Milner.

Caicedo has shone as one of the finest young players in the Premier League in recent times, and could be ideal to take Liverpool to the next level.

Still, Chelsea have also been linked with the 21-year-old, and it’s been suggested that they could be the favourites to win the race for his signature, as per Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Discussing Caicedo’s future, former USA international Janusz Michallik made it clear he felt the Ecuador international could be ideal for LFC right now.

Moises Caicedo in action for Brighton
“Caicedo, for Liverpool, I would do it now, if there’s a way. They need legs,” he said.

“That midfield needs legs. And that’s exactly what you’re going to get. A physical player, box-to-box, he can defend, he can attack. We saw his goal at the World Cup.”

“Moises Caicedo, the profile for Liverpool, at this moment, they need it now, they need it right away because that’s not going to be easily fixed even when everybody’s healthy. That would be a perfect signing.”

