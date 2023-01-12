Liverpool asked to be kept informed about Ismael Bennacer’s situation at AC Milan but never made an official proposal, according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Bennacer has now signed a new deal with Milan, which will include a €50million release clause that becomes active in 2024, according to Romano.

Liverpool could do with strengthening in midfield in the near future, and it seems Bennacer was one player who came onto their radar, though for now he’ll be staying at the San Siro for a while longer.

“It’s official – Ismael Bennacer has signed a new contract with AC Milan valid until June 2027. The new deal will also include a €50m release clause only valid in July 2024, not next summer,” Romano said.

“Liverpool were informed on the situation with his new agent but they never made a proposal for Bennacer, it was just interest. Despite rumours, Chelsea never approached the player.”

The Algeria international has improved a lot since his days at Arsenal as a youngster, and it would be interesting to see him back in the Premier League at some point.

Liverpool could be a good fit for Bennacer’s playing style, and he could be ideal to eventually give Jurgen Klopp a long-term successor to ageing stars like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.