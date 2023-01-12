Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has dropped a possible hint over a transfer to Liverpool.

It’s subtle, but watch the video clip below and you can see why some Reds fans’ accounts have highlighted it as potentially significant, with Bellingham explaining why the strong connection with the Dortmund fans means success with the club “means more”…

“This means more” has been used as an official club slogan by Liverpool, and for very much the same reasons as Bellingham is explaining here.

Like Dortmund, there’s a real sense of community in the city of Liverpool, and a lot of that is to do with the closeness between the fans and their team.

Bellingham has been linked as a priority target for LFC, and it makes sense that they’d see him as ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.