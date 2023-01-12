Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino as one of their other targets to strengthen in midfield.

The 26-year-old had a spell at Newcastle United earlier in his career, but struggled in his time in the Premier League before reviving his career in La Liga.

Merino has shone with his form for Sociedad in recent times, and looks like he could be a useful addition for Liverpool and other top clubs.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Merino is another player on Liverpool’s radar along with bigger names like Jude Bellingham, Moises Caicedo, Sofyan Amrabat, Youri Tielemans and Piotr Zielinski.

It remains to be seen if Merino is right at the top of Liverpool’s list of transfer targets, but he could be a useful backup option if other options aren’t available.

Liverpool might also need more than one midfield signing, so it could be that the Reds could try bringing in one bigger name like Bellingham, and then a cheaper option like Merino as well.