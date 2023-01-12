Manchester United may be forced into difficult transfer decision this summer

Manchester United may reportedly struggle to afford to sign both a top midfielder and a top striker next summer.

The Red Devils have some big names on their radar ahead of next season, with Jude Bellingham and Frenkie de Jong looking set to be options in midfield, while they’re also interested in Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen or Benjamin Sesko up front, according to the Telegraph.

It may be, however, that the club will have to ensure that they can qualify for the Champions League first, and even then they would also probably need to make player sales before they can bring new signings in.

The Telegraph states that Man Utd could be affected by Uefa’s new Financial Sustainability rules, while another issue is the large sums of money they still owe for previous transfer deals.

Harry Kane is badly needed at Manchester United
Man Utd could also really do with a player like Jude Bellingham in midfield
United’s squad still needs a lot of work, so it won’t be easy to choose between signing an elite goal-scorer or an elite midfield player, with both looking badly needed at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag is doing a decent job at United so far, but there’s only so far he can take the team without a striker who can guarantee 20-25 goals a season, and without a significant upgrade on the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay.

