Man United aware they overpaid for one summer signing but had three reasons for doing so

Manchester United privately accept that they paid too much for the signing of Antony from Ajax in the summer, but had three reasons they felt they had to do it.

This is according to a report from ESPN, who state that Man Utd sources feel they’ve invested big money in the player he’ll become, rather than the one he is now, for three main reasons.

The first of those reasons is that Antony himself was really keen on the move to Old Trafford, the second was that there were only two other options to the club’s liking, and the third was that United suspected more teams could be in for a similar style of player next year, meaning his price would go up even more.

Antony has not been particularly consistent for the Red Devils so far, but the Brazil international has shown glimpses of immense quality with his finishing on his left foot and flair on the ball.

United will need a bit more consistency and end-product from the 22-year-old, but we’ve seen some of the world’s best players taking a bit of time to settle in to English football.