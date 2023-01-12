Man United to hold talks with winger over the coming days amid interest from La Liga club

Manchester United are set to hold talks with Facundo Pellistri over his immediate future after making his debut for the Red Devils on Tuesday night.

According to the Daily Mail, a meeting has been scheduled over the coming days between Pellistri, his representatives and United boss Erik ten Hag to discuss the player’s future at the club and determine whether another loan move may be of benefit.

The Dutch coach previously did not want to let the winger leave the club but Valencia have been tracking the Uruguayan’s performances and have enquired about the possibility of a loan deal until the end of the season.

Championship side Watford have also lodged an official enquiry to take the star on loan, but Pellistri isn’t keen on dropping down a division.

The meeting will lay the path for the 21-year-old’s development and it is a crucial time for the player having made his debut for the Red Devils on Tuesday night against Charlton in the Carabao Cup.

Pellsitri had to wait over two years to get first-team minutes at Old Trafford having joined the club from Penarol in his homeland in 2020. The 21-year-old had two loan spells at La Liga side Deportivo Alaves over that period of time before impressing Ten Hag in pre-season.

The winger will now want to kick on after making his United debut but whether that will be at Old Trafford or somewhere else, remains to be seen over the coming days.