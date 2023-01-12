Manchester United reportedly received a recent loan enquiry from Newcastle United over midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international has had a decent career at Man Utd since rising up through their academy, though he’s not always been an automatic starter, especially with more competition in midfield this season from summer signings Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

One imagines McTominay might not be seen as the ideal long-term option to be first choice in that department, and if that were the case he may well consider moving elsewhere in order to get regular playing time.

According to journalist Keith Downie, speaking to Give Me Sport, there was recently interest from Newcastle, who possibly enquired about signing McTominay on loan.

However, the reporter says United were not too keen on allowing the 26-year-old to make that move, so it remains to be seen if this is one the Magpies might pursue again in the near future, or if they’ll move on to other targets.

MORE: Exclusive: Newcastle turned down signing from Chelsea they feared would disrupt the dressing room

“The one thing they’ve got in common [McTominay, Tielemans and Caicedo] is they’ve all played in the Premier League. I think there was an enquiry made for McTominay recently, perhaps even on loan, but I don’t think Man United want to do it,” Downie said.