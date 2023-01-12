Manchester United plot summer targets including two attacking stars

Manchester United have made Goncalo Ramos and Mohammed Kudus their top attacking targets for the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Wout Weghorst is on his way to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag has temporarily solved his attacking issues by bringing in Weghorst, but there’s no doubt in the summer Manchester United must reevaluate and bring in attacking reinforcements.

Now, Manchester Evening News has claimed that Kudus and Ramos are both on United’s list ahead of the summer transfer window. Both players are seen as more attainable than the likes of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen.

Both players are young, up-and-coming talents who will provide United with freshness in attack. Kudus usually plays in a slightly deeper role than Ramos, so there’s a good chance we could see them both playing together at Old Trafford, rather than just one or the other.

Manchester United fans have to be patient with their club at the moment. The January window isn’t an easy one to deal in, so signing Weghorst on a short-term deal before identifying their primary targets for the summer is smart business.