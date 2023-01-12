Botafogo has submitted an official proposal to sign Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri on loan.

Pellsitri’s game time at Manchester United has been limited so far. The youngster made his debut for Manchester United this week in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but Pellsitri has been at the club since 2020.

A temporary move away from the club feels like the next step after barely featuring for the first time this season, and according to Globo Esporte, Botafogo have already made an offer for the youngster.

The report claims that Pellistri is keen on leaving in January and his agent is already in conversation with the club to organise a loan move.

Erik ten Hag admitted after the game that he was happy with Pellistri’s performance and did see a future for him at Manchester United, but it’s difficult to see him playing ahead of their current crop of attackers.

With Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Anthony Elanga, and Anthony Martial ahead of Pellistri in the pecking order, it’s time for him to gain some more experience out on loan.