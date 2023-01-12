Midfielder rejects Liverpool in favour of move to La Liga

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Sofyan Amrabat has rejected a move to Liverpool and has decided he wants to join Atletico Madrid later this month.

After a seriously impressive World Cup, Amrabat was one of the names on many football fans’ lips. A relatively unknown player to many fans in England, Amrabat is now being linked with a move away from Fiorentina.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing Amrabat and Foot Mercato claimed that Jurgen Klopp met with his representatives last year.

Sofyan Amrabat in action for Morocco at the World Cup.
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Key change could alter Chelsea and Liverpool target’s future with both clubs still following player
Exclusive: Bayern appreciate England international but Real Madrid not working on deal as of now
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano address rumours linking Manchester City and England star with a move away

However, the report claims that Amrabat’s preference would be to sign for Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Fabinho has endured a difficult season for Liverpool so far, so signing a replacement for the Brazilian would be a smart move. Amrabat is similar to Fabinho in the way that he sits in front of the back four, breaks up play and plays progressive passes into the final third.

However, it now appears a move to Liverpool wouldn’t interest Amrabat which could be seen as a bit of a surprise. However, Liverpool are struggling so far this season, so many they’re not the attractive prospect they once were.

More Stories Sofyan Amrabat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.