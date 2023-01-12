Sofyan Amrabat has rejected a move to Liverpool and has decided he wants to join Atletico Madrid later this month.

After a seriously impressive World Cup, Amrabat was one of the names on many football fans’ lips. A relatively unknown player to many fans in England, Amrabat is now being linked with a move away from Fiorentina.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing Amrabat and Foot Mercato claimed that Jurgen Klopp met with his representatives last year.

However, the report claims that Amrabat’s preference would be to sign for Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Fabinho has endured a difficult season for Liverpool so far, so signing a replacement for the Brazilian would be a smart move. Amrabat is similar to Fabinho in the way that he sits in front of the back four, breaks up play and plays progressive passes into the final third.

However, it now appears a move to Liverpool wouldn’t interest Amrabat which could be seen as a bit of a surprise. However, Liverpool are struggling so far this season, so many they’re not the attractive prospect they once were.