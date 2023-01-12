Chelsea rival Liverpool for Premier League star as alternative to Enzo Fernandez transfer

Chelsea are reportedly ready to rival Liverpool for the transfer of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after suffering frustration in their efforts to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica this January.

Caicedo has impressed in his time at Brighton, establishing himself as one of the finest young midfield players in Europe, and he’s now attracting interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool, according to the Guardian.

The Ecuador international looks a fine alternative to Fernandez for Chelsea, who would do well to strengthen in the middle of the park as Jorginho nears the end of his contract.

The Guardian suggest that Jorginho is increasingly likely to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer, so Caicedo could have an important role to play if he joins.

Moises Caicedo to Chelsea?
The 21-year-old surely has a bright future in the game, and Ben Jacobs recently suggested Chelsea would be a more likely destination for him than Liverpool, as per his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Liverpool also need new midfielders, however, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and James Milner looking slightly over the hill and past their best.

