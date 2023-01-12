Newcastle ready to offer €60m for midfield powerhouse

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to a report (h/t Calciomercato), the Premier League side are prepared to offer €60 million for the 27-year-old Serbian international. In addition to that, they are prepared to offer him a lucrative five-year contract worth around €10 million per season. The player would receive a €12 million signing bonus as well if he moves to Newcastle.

A January move seems improbable and therefore it is fair to assume that Newcastle will have to wait until the summer transfer window to sign the Serbian.

Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe and he could prove to be a quality signing for Eddie Howe’s side.

The Magpies improved substantially following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes and they will need to find a quality partner for the Brazilian now. Milinkovic-Savic seems like an ideal fit for Newcastle and it would be a major coup if they managed to get the transfer across the line.

The Serbian is at the peak of his powers right now and he could transform the Magpies in the middle of the park. He has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and his all-action style of play is likely to suit English football as well. The 27-year-old will help out defensively and add goals and creativity to the midfield as well.

Milinkovic-Savic has 6 goals and 8 assists across all competitions this season and he would be a massive upgrade on players like Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and therefore the finances should not be a problem for them. It remains to be seen whether they can secure Champions League qualification and lure top talents like Milinkovic-Savic to the club next season.