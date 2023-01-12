‘He’s gonna be heading to Newcastle’ – Graeme Bailey thinks midfielder is joining the Magpies

Newcastle United FC Sunderland AFC
Posted by

Reliable transfer news journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Newcastle United are set to seal the signing of youngster Chris Rigg.

The 15-year-old Sunderland wonderkid is one of the most highly rated talents in the country right now, and is expected to choose Newcastle over the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“He’s a fabulous prospect. Again this is a player who Chelsea like but it’s a player who Man United like, Man City, he’s got his choice of clubs in England,” Bailey said.

“But being the avid Geordie he is, we think he’s gonna be heading to Newcastle for a very small compensation.”

More Stories / Latest News
25-year-old West Ham target keeps door open for future move
Journalist claims 22-year-old World Cup star would ‘excite’ Leeds fans
Journalist reacts to Newcastle’s interest in 23-year-old Bundesliga attacker

Rigg looks like another smart signing by PIF since their purchase of Newcastle last year.

More Stories Chris Rigg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.