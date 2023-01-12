Reliable transfer news journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Newcastle United are set to seal the signing of youngster Chris Rigg.

The 15-year-old Sunderland wonderkid is one of the most highly rated talents in the country right now, and is expected to choose Newcastle over the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“He’s a fabulous prospect. Again this is a player who Chelsea like but it’s a player who Man United like, Man City, he’s got his choice of clubs in England,” Bailey said.

“But being the avid Geordie he is, we think he’s gonna be heading to Newcastle for a very small compensation.”

Rigg looks like another smart signing by PIF since their purchase of Newcastle last year.