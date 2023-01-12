PSG owners considering Leeds United investment

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani recently sold a 44% stake in the club to the 49ers.

According to reports, the Premier League club held talks with Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi before finalizing a deal with the 49ers.

It seems that the Qatari organization are now looking to invest in a Premier League club again and they are eyeing up potential opportunities at Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United. It will be interesting to see if Andrea Radrizzani is willing to sell his majority stake to QSI in the coming months.

It is evident that Leeds will need substantial investment in order to progress as a club and the PSG owners could certainly inject the cash needed to redevelop the squad and guide the Whites back to their former glories.

The Leeds fans will have seen the improvement at Newcastle United following their takeover by the Saudis and the Whites could be set for a similar windfall if QSI decides to invest in the club. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves over the next few months now.

The Premier League side are having a mediocre season this year and they are in need of better players if they want to challenge for trophies in the coming seasons.