Real Madrid in negotiations with surprise Premier League club over loan deal for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are reportedly negotiating with Arsenal over a loan deal for Eden Hazard after the Belgium international rejected multiple offers from other clubs.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that the Gunners are open to the idea of adding the 32-year-old to their squad short-term and would be happy with a loan deal to take them up to the summer window.

The former Chelsea star would like to move back to London and has already rejected offers from Besiktas and Al-Nassr as the forward is said to want to play in a better league in order to rediscover his old self.

The move would allow Real Madrid to free up salary space, whilst Arsenal would get another body to help their title charge.

This would be a surprise move for Arsenal to make considering they are a young squad building something for the present and future. A move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk is more likely the route the Gunners will take as Hazard is a risk not worth taking.

The former Chelsea star, who once tore apart the Premier League with his ability, is not the same player anymore and in his current form, it is hard to see how he could help Mikel Arteta’s squad.