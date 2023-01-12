Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for the Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old has a release clause of around €45 million in his contract and the Londoners will have to shell out the amount in full if they want to sign him in January.

The player has two goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a major upgrade on players like Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty. Antonio Conte’s system is heavily reliant on attacking full-backs and the Italian is hoping to bring in the right reinforcements this month.

Porro impressed against Tottenham in the Champions League and there is no doubt that he could prove to be a useful addition to Antonio Conte’s squad.

According to reports (h/t SportWitness), the Italian manager has now demanded that the London club sign the Spaniard this month, and Spurs are now prepared to intensify their efforts and launch a serious move to sign the 23-year-old defender. Apparently, the defender’s transfer could accelerate after the Lisbon Darby and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

A move to Tottenham would be the ideal step up in the defender’s career right now and working with a world-class manager like Conte will only help him improve and fulfill his potential.

Spurs are fighting for a place in the top four and they need to improve their squad in order to secure Champions League qualification.