Transfer insider gives update on World Cup star’s Liverpool interest after naming Reds as dream club

Josko Gvardiol admitted last week that he was a Liverpool fan as a child and that immediately sparked transfer rumours, but a transfer insider has now given an update on the situation.

Speaking with RTL Danas last week, the Croatian defender replied when quizzed about his dream club via the Daily Mail: “‘My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool. Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad.”

That response got fans of the Merseyside club excited about the sought-after RB Leipzig star, but when asked about a potential Liverpool move for Gvardiol, transfer insider Dean Jones told GiveMeSport: “Maybe they can become contenders. We should probably consider that it’s in Gvardiol’s interests to build up all the hype around him to make sure that there’s a tussle to sign him.

“I think from a club standpoint, they’ll be happy for that to be the case with Gvardiol at the moment whilst he stays where he is.”

Gvardiol is a highly sought-after star and showed once again at the 2022 World Cup that he is one of the best centre-backs in world football. The Croatia star was the best defender at the tournament and is being chased by the likes of Real Madrid, Man City and Chelsea.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Los Blancos are preparing to present an offer to RB Leipzig for the 20-year-old in the summer transfer window – where he is contracted until 2027.

Both City and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the centre-back, but the La Liga outfit appear to be the favourites; however, could Liverpool join the race over the coming months?