Two players complicating Tottenham’s pursuit of Pedro Porro

Tottenham are interested in bringing Sporting CP’s Pedro Porro to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but any deal for the defender is completed by two of the club’s current stars.

The Portugal club are willing to part ways with the right-back if an interested party is willing to pay his €45m release clause, but Tottenham can’t make a move until they get rid of either Matt Doherty or Emerson Royal, reports the Evening Standard.

There is interest in the two defenders but both are said to be happy at the London club.

Matt Doherty has been Antonio Conte’s starting right wing-back since the World Cup break and has started the club’s last three league matches – scoring last time out against Crystal Palace.

Conte wants investment in January and has told Tottenham’s board to get him Porro in order to add more quality to the right-hand side of his team, reports AS.

The wing-backs are key to Conte’s system and Porro has proven to be a real talent in Portugal this season – scoring two goals and providing a further 10 assists across 22 matches.

How this transfer plays out is uncertain as of now, but it is clear that Spurs have a lot of work to do in order to get it over the line.