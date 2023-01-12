Video: Arsenal CEO opens up about club’s transfer plans and addresses Mudryk interest

Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has been speaking about the Gunners’ transfer plans and how they will guide the club forward under Mikel Arteta.

The North London club have been enjoying a strong season so far and currently sit top of the Premier League after 17 games.

The Gunners have a young squad with a young manager and their journey together is only getting started; with Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham saying that the club will continuously look to strengthen the squad in order to compete and that they have long-term plans for the squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Venkatesham talked about Arsenal’s transfer plans and also answered a question about their interest in Mudryk.

The Gunners CEO stated: “We’ve got a very clear plan, headed up by Edu, about what we want to do to strengthen the squad. Every transfer window, of course, we are going to look to see what opportunities are out there. If something makes sense from a technical perspective and a financial perspective, of course, we will look at it.

“We are happy with the squad that we got, we will look to see what’s around every transfer window, we got a long-term plan to continue to strengthen the team.”

When asked about Arsenal’s interest in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk, Venkatesham said: “I’m not going to talk about specific players.”