Video: Lionel Messi produces tidy finish to score first goal as a World Cup winner on PSG return

Lionel Messi returned to action with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night as the league leaders were 2-0 winners over Angers at the Parc des Princes.

The clash was the 35-year-old’s first since winning the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar and the forward showed no signs of easing up in Paris last night, putting in another brilliant display as if he never left.

Messi was at the heart of everything and managed to get on the scoresheet in the second half. The goal was the Argentine’s 13 of the season for the French club and is currently putting a case together for another Ballon d’Or at the end of the season.