Video: Chelsea go behind again with Kepa in no man’s land

Chelsea FC Fulham FC
Chelsea are behind again as their nightmarish season continues.

Watch below as Carlos Vinicius punishes some poor goalkeeping from Kepa Arrizabalaga to head in and make it 2-1 to Fulham in tonight’s derby clash at Craven Cottage…

Kepa looked like he was trying to come and claim the ball, but then hesitated, with Vinicius attacking the ball well to restore Fulham’s lead.

Chelsea had equalised early in the second half, but then saw Joao Felix sent off to give themselves a mountain to climb again.

