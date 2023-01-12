West Ham United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Amiens defender Formose Mendy.

According to a report from the Athletic, the Hammers are keen on the 22-year-old Ligue 2 defender but a move in January might not be on the cards.

It is no surprise that David Moyes is eyeing up defensive reinforcements with Craig Dawson set to leave the club as a free agent in the summer. On the other hand, Kurt Zouma is sidelined with an injury.

Mendy could be a quality long-term acquisition for the Londoners if they manage to secure his services. The 22-year-old Senegal international has been a key player for fifth-placed Amiens this season and he was a part of his country’s World Cup squad as well.

Apparently, French outfit Lens are keen on the player as well and they have had a £7 million bid rejected for the player. West Ham will need to offer a more lucrative proposal if they want to sign the player in the near future.

Ideally, the Hammers should look to sign the player this month. They are in a precarious position right now and bringing in the right additions in January could help them beat the drop. They are 17th in the league, only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Furthermore, they have conceded 24 league goals this season in 18 outings. The defense is an area that needs improvement and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners decide to dip into the transfer market to improve the squad.

West Ham must look to improve their attack as well, having scored just 15 league goals so far.