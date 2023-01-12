David Moyes ‘unhappy’ after major West Ham transfer development emerges

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly not too keen on the prospect of the club letting Craig Dawson leave this January.

There has been plenty of speculation that Dawson would likely be moved on by West Ham this winter, but it seems this is coming from board level, rather than from Moyes himself.

The Scottish tactician still sees a role for Dawson in his squad, so it will be interesting to see if he can prevent the 32-year-old being sold.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United blocked recent loan transfer approach from top four rivals
Video: Arsenal CEO opens up about club’s transfer plans and addresses Mudryk interest
Leeds star wants immediate exit to join his former club

One issue, however, is Dawson has not been playing as regularly this season, and is also believed to be open to the idea of moving on.

More Stories Craig Dawson David Moyes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.