David Moyes ‘unhappy’ after major West Ham transfer development emerges

West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly not too keen on the prospect of the club letting Craig Dawson leave this January.

There has been plenty of speculation that Dawson would likely be moved on by West Ham this winter, but it seems this is coming from board level, rather than from Moyes himself.

The Scottish tactician still sees a role for Dawson in his squad, so it will be interesting to see if he can prevent the 32-year-old being sold.

One issue, however, is Dawson has not been playing as regularly this season, and is also believed to be open to the idea of moving on.