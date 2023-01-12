Former West Ham star Kieron Dyer has warned his old club against letting Michail Antonio leave to join Wolves this January.

Antonio has not quite been at his best for the Hammers this season, and there’s been some speculation about him potentially leaving the London Stadium.

One imagines West Ham could live to regret it, however, and Dyer has made it clear he thinks it would be the wrong decision.

“I think it wouldn’t be a good move for West Ham,” said Dyer. “If you look at West Ham, we talked about Steve Bruce and Rafa Benitez. David Moyes is a pragmatic manager. Defend first, then attack second.

“I think they have only scored 15 league goals this season. Everyone talks about Everton needing goals in their team, yet West Ham have only scored one more than them.

“Last season, Antonio probably scored double figures. Bowen was on fire. You could always count on Soucek to get you some goals.

“West Ham need goals. He has proven at the Premier League level that he guarantees you goals, of course, he’s not prolific like Harry Kane or the top, top strikers. But he gets you that range of 8-12 goals a season.

“I think with West Ham, with the signing of Scamacca, then it takes these players time to adjust, so I would definitely keep Michail Antonio around. Maybe you explore that avenue next season. ”