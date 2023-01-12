Video: Willian scores against former club Chelsea to make it 1-0 to Fulham

Willian has made it 1-0 to Fulham with a deflected effort seeing him score against his former club Chelsea in this London Derby.

The Brazilian winger spent seven years on the books at Stamford Bridge, winning a number of major honours such as the Premier League title and FA Cup in his time with the Blues.

He’s back in the Premier League with Fulham this season, however, and he’s managed to score against his former employers, but with a muted celebration out of respect to the team he was at for the bulk of his career…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Willian has shone since his move to Craven Cottage and this could be a big goal for them against their rivals this evening.