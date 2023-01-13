“All the right attributes” – Agent heaps praise on 28-year-old Spurs-linked attacker

Leandro Trossard has just 18 months left on his contract with Brighton and Hove Albion and according to agent Haydn Dodge, the Belgium international is ‘high up’ on Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer shortlist.

Trossard, 28, has been at Brighton since he moved from Genk back in 2019, and although he is one of the supporter’s favourites, following a failure to renew his deal, it seems to be just a matter of time before the wide-attacker looks to move on.

Already linked with several clubs, Trossard, who will not be part of the Seagulls’ squad to face Liverpool on Saturday, left his team’s training session without informing manager Roberto De Zerbi of his intentions.

? De Zerbi: “Leandro Trossard isn’t on the list for next game. The last session before last game, when he understood he wasn’t playing, he left the session without telling me anything”. #BHAFC “I told him I don’t like this attitude”, De Zerbi says — via @CParkerTurner. pic.twitter.com/WByyy60RPB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

In light of a clear falling out between the player and Brighton, Trossard, according to Dodge, could become a January target with Antonio Conte’s Spurs believed to be in the hunt for his signature.

“Brighton’s Leandro Trossard is one to watch,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“He has 18 months left on his contract and obviously, the Seagulls would like to keep hold of him but he’s very high up on Antonio Conte’s shortlist at Spurs.”

Going on to suggest the Belgian’s versatile style of play could help the Lilywhites when it comes to filling in in midfield, Dodge said: “They really like him, and in my personal opinion, Trossard is a player who could not only provide cover in attack, but he has the right attributes to be able to drop back into midfield would be able to complement the likes of Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.”

Since joining Brighton nearly four years ago, Trossard, who also has 24 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 121 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 39 goals along the way.