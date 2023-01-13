Brazilian ace agrees to join Wolves, rejecting Newcastle United: Romano confirms

According to reports, Newcastle United under Eddie Howe may not be able to secure the signing of Joao Gomes, a midfielder from Flamengo, during the January transfer window as Wolverhampton Wanderers managed by Julen Lopetegui are expected to sign him instead.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti last week suggested that the Magpies are keen on signing Gomes this transfer window. However, it seems as if their pursuit for the Flamengo star has suffered a major blow.

The renowned and reliable Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Wolves are now in the driving seat to land the 21-year-old Brazilian

According to Romano, The player has agreed to personal terms with Wolves who will pay a transfer fee of €17 million for his services. He will sign a 5-year contract with the club.

Gomes choosing Wolves over Newcastle is quite surprising considering how the two teams are performing in the league this season. The Magpies are fighting for the Champions League spot while Wolves could possibly find themselves in the fight to avoid relegation.

 

