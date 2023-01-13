Chelsea and Man United interested in move for Premier League defender who wants January exit

Both Chelsea and Man United are reportedly interested in bringing Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters to their clubs as they look to strengthen their right-back areas.

That is according to Todofichajes, who states that Chelsea are interested in bringing the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge as cover for Reece James, whilst Man United will move for the Saints man if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves the Red Devils, who will then backup Diogo Dalot who is the undisputed starter in Erik ten Hag’s team.

No offers have been made yet to Southampton and the report states that the Saints do not want to sell the player.

Walker-Peters has been at Southampton since 2020 having made the move from Tottenham and has a contract at the club until 2025. The right-back has got plenty of game time at St. Mary’s playing 99 times for the Saints – scoring three goals and assisting a further seven.

Negotiations over a contract extension for the English star to stay at Southampton have stalled and the 25-year-old is said to be interested in leaving the Saints during the January transfer window, reports talkSPORT.

Southampton will unlikely part-ways with the right-back during this window since they are in a relegation battle but the interested parties could at least tempt them with a big offer.