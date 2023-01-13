Exclusive: Chelsea star’s potential transfer depends on three factors

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave for Barcelona but it depends on three factors, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Gabon international only joined Chelsea from Barca in the summer, following what was also a pretty short spell at the Nou Camp since his move from Arsenal last January.

Still, it seems there’s already a chance of Aubameyang returning to Barcelona after a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, with the 33-year-old not playing regularly under Graham Potter.

Romano insists that Aubameyang is happy with life at Chelsea, but there is also a chance he could return to Barcelona this season, provided three factors work in their favour.

The Catalan giants would only want to sign Aubameyang on a free transfer, and only if La Liga rules allow it, while it also hinges on Memphis Depay leaving for Atletico Madrid, which looks a possibility as things stand.

“La Liga sources say that he’s not even allowed to do one more move in Europe in January; Barcelona are still checking this. Barca moves will depend on three factors: Depay to leave (Atletico Madrid are pushing); free transfer; La Liga rules on financial fair play. Let’s see how the situation will evolve,” Romano explained.