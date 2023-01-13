Newcastle United want to sell full-back Jamal Lewis but are unlikely to replace him with a megastar.

That is the view of agent Haydn Dodge, who believes the Magpies’ transfer policy, which sees them make shrewd signings despite the vast wealth their Saudi owners have, has been a major success and doesn’t see the club’s plans changing anytime soon.

“They’ll stick with the same model that’s worked so far for them,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“Improving what they have with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Joelinton, and making solid, but not Galactico, signings, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, for example.”

Going on to discuss which players could be sacrificed ahead of the Magpies’ continued transformation, Dodge highlighted full-back Jamal Lewis as a player Eddie Howe is looking to move on.

“In terms of future outgoings, I know Jamal Lewis is a player they’re keen to move on as he hasn’t lived up to any expectations,” he added.

Dodge’s claims will probably come as little surprise to the Toon army, who witnessed their club sign the 24-year-old from Norwich back in 2020. However, since then, the Luton-born full-back has started in just 30 Premier League matches, and clearly out of favour with Howe, it seems to be just a matter of time before the former Canaries’ defender is moved on.