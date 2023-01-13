Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Graham Potter’s position at Chelsea

Chelsea fell to defeat yet again in the West London derby on Thursday night as Graham Potter’s side were beaten 2-1 by Fulham at Craven Cottage to increase the pressure on the Blues manager.

The London club have now won only once across their last eight matches and the season is turning out to be a very grim one for the Blues and their new owners.

Chelsea currently sit tenth in the Premier League and are out of both domestic cup competitions and that has led to fans of the Blues singing the names of Roman Abramovich and Thomas Tuchel over recent weeks.

Despite the London club’s recent form, the American owners are going to stick by Potter for now and will continue to back the man they chose to replace Tuchel at the start of the season, states Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Romano has said that Potter’s job is safe for now and mentions that the Blues were also interested in Mauricio Pochettino after sacking Tuchel.

The transfer expert stated: “As of now, Chelsea are still protecting their manager Graham Potter. There is no change in their position – this is as of a few minutes after the defeat to Fulham last night. There were contacts with both Mauricio Pochettino and Potter when Chelsea decided to replace Thomas Tuchel, but Potter was the top priority.”

The list of injuries and suspensions Potter has had to deal with so far this season will likely buy him time but with Crystal Palace arriving at Stamford Bridge this weekend, the Chelsea boss needs to start getting results.