According to reports, Leicester City have agreed personal terms with Nicolas Gonzalez.

The Fiorentina star has been heavily linked with a move to Leicester City as Brendan Rodgers aims to add quality to his ailing squad.

Gonzalez joined the Serie A club in in 2021 from Bundesliga club Stuttgart and has a contract with the club running until 2026.

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Gonzalez, who played in Fiorentina’s Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria on Thursday, has already agreed to a contract with Leicester City.

Romano claims that Fiorentina’s agreement on a fee is now necessary for Gonzalez and City to complete the transfer.

According to the report, a £30 million bid has been made for the player who, due to injury, was unable to help Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar.

The Foxes are making the Argentine attacker a top priority, and if they can work out a deal with the Serie A team, they’re willing to make him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

Brendan Rodgers has been searching for a right-winger for more than a year and was extremely disappointed when the team was unable to convert Ademola Lookman’s loan agreement into a permanent one.

The 21-cap Argentina international has only made 11 appearances this season, but he has made the most of them by scoring five times.

He won the 2021 Copa America with his nation. Gonzalez scored a 94th-minute penalty in his most recent Serie A match on Saturday against Sassuolo to secure a 2-1 victory for his team.