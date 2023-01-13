Glazers set deadline for Man United bids as interest of popular potential owner confirmed as serious

Man United owners, the Glazer family, are expected to sell some part of the football club this year and have set a deadline for potential bids.

There is serious takeover interest from the Middle East, Asia and America and the Glazers will invite formal bids from them by a mid-February deadline, reports the Telegraph.

The report confirms that there is flexibility around this deadline, however, but the United owners want any potential deal completed within the first quarter of the year or by the end of April.

The asking price for the Manchester club has still not been confirmed, but between £6billion and £8billion has been touted.

Over the coming weeks, potential investors from around the world will go public with their attempts to buy the English sporting giant and it is still unclear whether the Glazers want to completely end their hugely controversial 18-year ownership or just sell a minority stake.

One potential bidder who has confirmed his interest is British billionaire and Man United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is said to be monitoring the situation closely and, while an offer from him is still expected, formal talks are yet to begin.

The Ineos CEO tried to buy Chelsea last year but he left his attempt too late. According to the Telegraph, Ratcliffe’s interest is serious and is ready to table a figure which would be dependent on the club’s qualification for the Champions League next season.

The Man United fan is a popular owner choice amongst the Old Trafford faithful and would be welcomed with open arms to replace the Glazer family as owner of the Manchester club.