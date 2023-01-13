Tottenham are very keen on the transfer of RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, who has also been the subject of an approach from Chelsea, according to Christian Falk in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Gvardiol has shown himself to be one of the finest young talents in world football in recent times, with the 20-year-old a key performer for Croatia as they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, and beat Morocco in the third place play-off.

Spurs would do well to win the race for Gvardiol, but it’s also a deal that would likely represent a major investment, and Falk has suggested that that could mean they would have to cash in on Harry Kane, who remains a top target for Bayern Munich.

Earlier this week, Ben Jacobs wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he was unconvinced by the Kane-Bayern links, but Falk seems to think the England international is firmly on the Bavarian giants’ radar, and they suspect that the signing of Gvardiol could offer them an opportunity.

“Harry Kane is still the top target for Bayern Munich in the forward department. They’re aware of how difficult it is to sign an English player from England, but he hasn’t signed a new contract yet, which means there’s still hope,” Falk said.

“Also, in Munich, they heard about the rumours from Leipzig around Josko Gvardiol. The club have said he’ll stay in the summer but we heard that Christopher Vivell of Chelsea knocked on the door to try and get him either in the winter (they said ‘no’) or the summer.

“I think there will be some activity in the summer and here’s the connecting point to the Kane rumours: Tottenham are still very keen on Gvardiol, so Bayern are banking on some movement there, as Tottenham need money to buy Gvardiol. They’ll have to sell Kane if he doesn’t extend his contract; if they can agree a deal with Bayern, or Real Madrid perhaps, there will then be money for Gvardiol.”

It would be a huge blow to lose Kane, but there might also be some sense in cashing in on a player approaching the age of 30 and the final year of his contract if big enough offers come in.

Gvardiol would also represent a superb signing for Antonio Conte’s side, though one imagines he might also be tempted by a club like Chelsea, who, despite their current issues, tend to be a better bit in terms of guaranteeing trophies.