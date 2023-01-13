“I think he wants to stay” – Agent weighs in on Man United attacker’s contract situation

Marcus Rashford is one of the country’s most in-form attackers.

The Man United winger is in some of the best form of his life, and after scoring 15 goals so far this season, appears to finally be living up to expectations.

Erik Ten Hag’s arrival from Ajax last summer has undoubtedly played a big part in Rashford’s revival and fans will be delighted to see the pair getting the Red Devils back on track.

However, one concern will be lingering among supporters and that is the fact the 25-year-old will be out of contract at Old Trafford in just 18 months’ time.

Although previously linked with a move away, Rashford, who graduated from United’s prestigious youth academy, has so far remained a Red Devil, and fellow football agent Haydn Dodge thinks the talented number 10 wants to stick around for a while longer.

“If Rashford has the right people around him then they should be in constant dialogue with the club about the player’s motives, depending on what they are behind closed doors,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“For example, does he want to play as well as possible and then move abroad or does he want to stay in Manchester? – I think he wants to stay. It makes sense. His life with his family is in Manchester and the way his form is at the moment, he’s in a solid position to negotiate his future.

“From a contract perspective, it’s about maximising the opportunity that is likely to come his way. This is where some inexperienced agents come unstuck, so I hope he has good people in his corner for the player’s sake. It’s worth noting that he isn’t, but if he were my client, I’d be advising him to stay at Man United, especially with Erik Ten Hag and the financial backing the club will still and has historically received.”

Since being promoted to Man United’s first team all the way back in 2016, Rashford, who also has 51 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to feature in 328 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 171 goals along the way.