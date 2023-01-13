Joao Felix’s red card against Fulham set to see Chelsea waste a huge sum of money

Joao Felix made his Chelsea debut on Thursday night against club rivals Fulham but things did not go to plan as the forward received a red card at Craven Cottage which is now set to cost the Blues a large chunk of money.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea this week on loan from Atletico Madrid in a deal that will see the London club pay a total of £15m in order to have the Portugal international in their squad.

Felix’s red card on his debut against Fulham means that he will now miss the Blues’ next three games which will see the London club waste £2.1m, states the Daily Mail.

According to the report, Chelsea agreed to pay a loan fee of £9m for the short-term deal – while they will also cover Felix’s wages during his spell in west London – estimated to be worth £6m.

Until the red card the Portugal international looked bright and was Chelsea’s most dangerous player, however, this loan deal is an expensive one and following the 23-year-old’s red card, it is an agreement that looks even more short-sighted.